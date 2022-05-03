LIGONIER — James “Jim” Tuvell, age 84, a lifelong resident of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 10 a.m., at his home.
He was born on April 18, 1938, the son of Dolph Sr., and Frances (Crist) Tuvell in Ligonier, Indiana.
On Sept. 5, 1957, he married Betty Rex.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Tuvell, of Ligonier; two children, Debbie (Richard Thies) Tuvell-Thies, of Zionsville, Indiana, and Lisa Tuvell-Hauguel, of Ligonier, Indiana; a grandson, Jared Thies, at home; two brothers, Dolph Jr., (Janet) Tuvell, of Syracuse and Dennis (Marilyn) Tuvell, of Ligonier, Indiana; a sister, Brenda (Edward) Gaerte, of Wawaka; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Johnny Wesley Tuvell, in 1958; his father, Dolph Tuvell Sr., in 1959; his mother, Frances Tuvell-Kinnison, in 2013; a son-in-law, Mark Hauguel, in 2022; along with countless friends, who no doubt welcomed him at the heavenly gates.
Jim attended Ligonier High School and graduated from Topeka High School in 1956. He went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1956-58.
Jim worked in the RV industry for several decades transporting RVs across the United States for NewMar, Holiday Rambler and Carriage. He then went to work for Blue Fin in Nappanee for several years. Jim retired from Kraft in Kendallville in 2003, after more than 10 years of service, and retired for the second time from Ascot in Topeka.
Jim loved to fish, garden, and cheer on his Chicago Bears. He always enjoyed having a cup of coffee with friends and loved ones. Jim was often seen wearing his Hanover College hat and was very proud that his daughters and grandson graduated from Hanover.
A funeral service will be held in Jim’s honor at 2 p.m., on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor John Lutton will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m., on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home and also from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service on Friday.
In honor of Jim’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be directed to Noble County Humane Society.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
