HAMILTON — Thomas Edward Luke Cobb III, of Hamilton, Indiana, died Thursday Aug. 15, 2019, at his home in Hamilton.
He was born in Eastridge, Tennessee, on Dec. 20, 1997. His father is Thomas Edward Luke Cobb Jr., and his mother is Shannon Fay Joyce Cochran.
He was a Hamilton High School graduate and he was a former employee of the Tire Center at Walmart in Angola.
He is survived by his parents; a daughter, Octavia Everley Rose Cobb, of Hamilton; three siblings, Kayla Ann Nichole Cobb, Ethan Matthew Cobb and Zachary Tyler Robertson, all of Hamilton; grandparents, Cynthia Marie and Thomas Edward Luke Cobb Sr., of Hamilton, Joe Cochran, of Tennessee, and Rita Stonechiper, of Angola; great-grandmothers, Lucille Meinen, of Maumee, Ohio, and Lottie Stonechiper, of Tennessee; and his aunt and uncle, Melissa and David Robertson, of Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by two great-grandfathers; and an uncle, Sergeant Tanner Cochran.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday Aug, 22, 2019, at Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church, 2833 C.R. 27, Waterloo, Indiana, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Calling is Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at the church and also one hour prior to the service Thursday, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Waterloo, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.