MIDDLEBURY — Floyd B. "Sonny" Rinehart, 78, of Middlebury, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept 15, 2022, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born on April 21, 1944, in Coldwater, Michigan, being raised by Joseph John and Sarah (Kanouse) Nowak.
Sonny was a graduate of St. Charles High School and joined the U.S. Army after graduation. He proudly served in Vietnam as an MP.
After returning from the Army, Sonny continued serving his community, joining the Albion Marshal's Office. He later joined the Noble County Sheriff Department, serving as both deputy sheriff and chief deputy sheriff. Sonny retired from the sheriff's department in 1999, but his law enforcement career over the years, included the Rome City Marshal's Office, Avilla Marshal's Office and the Cromwell Marshal's Office, and the Kendallville Police Department.
In his free time, Sonny loved hunting and fishing and traveling. He was a member of the Rome City American Legion and the Middlebury American Legion.
On Aug. 27, 1999, in Albion, he married Eve Gibson. She survives in Middlebury. Also surviving are sons, the Rev. Randall (Velma) Rinehart, of Auburn and the Rev. Jerry (Darlene) Rinehart, of Radford, Virginia; and daughter, Leann (Tim) Weller, of Union City, Michigan; stepsons, Christopher (Brandy) Charles, of Goshen, the Rev. Mark (Camy) Kondas, of Warsaw and the Rev. Shawn (Rhonda) Kondas, of Kendallville; stepdaughters, Cerise (Lew) Meyers, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Shalmar (John) Rowe, of Albion; brother, John (Judy) Nowak; sister, Peggy Hull, of White Pigeon, Michigan; 22 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; and a sister, Jo Anne Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Bishop Benny Archer will officiate.
Visitation is from 10 a.m., until service time on Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Committal service will be conducted by his son, the Rev. Randall Rinehart.
Contributions in Sonny's memory, may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
