CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee — Amy Marie Zionkowski, age 60, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare after a long battle with cancer.
Amy was born Dec. 12, 1961, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Lawrence Sirene and Joni Sirene.
Amy was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies of Auxiliary. Amy was self-employed with her cleaning business and worked for families for generations and they treated her like their own family.
She loved to shop and was a collector of things that caught her eye. Amy loved the water and took a highly anticipated yearly trip with her family to the beach in North Carolina. Amy was an avid reader. If the book looked interesting, she would snag it to read it. She had great phone conversations with her distant family due to her living in a different state. Amy was full of life and will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Ron Zionkowski; her wonderful daughter, Lauren Holden of Jacksonville, Florida; two loving sisters, Anne (Craig) Rice of Angola and Laurie Sirene; four grandchildren. T.J Holden, Christian Holden, Kobey Holden and Alicia Holden; and her amazing Aunt Margie.
Amy is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Joan Sirene.
Services are private with the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sarah Cannon Research Center.
Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com.
