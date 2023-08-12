Myra Czaja

BUTLER — Myra L. Czaja, age 74, of Butler, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on March 20, 1949, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Odis and Martha Elizabeth (Rupright) Munsey.
Myra married Thaddeus J. “Ted” Czaja. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 1996.
She drove school bus for Northeast Special Education Cooperative in the four-county area for 32 years, touching a lot of lives along the way. She retired from driving bus in 2010.
She was an active member of Butler Christian Community Church in Butler. Early on she was a 10-year member of the DeKalb County 4-H Club. She also enjoyed being a member of the “Tennessee Bunch”, which was a group of ladies that would take trips together and they would also meet once a month to have lunch together and then play Dominos.
Myra’s family described her as an avid collector of many things. She also liked doing word searches and she was a big fan of Eastside Football. She and her husband were also very involved in the Riverdale Youth Baseball League for many years. Most of all, Myra loved spending time with her family, especially her kids and grandkids. Her dog, Tramp also had a special place in her heart.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Chantal Czaja, of Butler; daughter, Jennifer “JJ” Czaja, of Butler; two grandchildren, Haleigh Czaja and Gunnar Czaja; brother and sister-in-law, Hilliard and Judy Munsey, of Butler; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Kenneth Rakestraw, of Waterloo; cousin; Jackie Myers, of Bluffton; brother-in-law, Joe Czaja of Butler; several nieces; nephews; and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ted Czaja; one son, Todd James Czaja; and one brother, Jerry Munsey.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, from 2-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will also be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Stuart Mutzfeld officiating.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Night to Shine. Make checks payable to County Line Church of God, 7716 North County Line Road, Auburn, IN 46706
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
