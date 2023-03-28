KENDALLVILLE — Harlan Ray McDaniels, age 66, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Harlan was born on April 3, 1956, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to George and Vernice (Salisbury) McDaniels.
He attended East Noble High School.
Harlan worked for many years at Dalton Foundry. His last employment was working for Boyd Ritchie, working on cars and selling parts.
He was a collector of many things, and he enjoyed watching old Westerns. Harlan had a big heart and would do whatever he could to help family and friends. His biggest enjoyments were his daughters and grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his daughters, Renae McDaniels, of Kendallville, Indiana, Chasity (Gordon) Elkins, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Aimee Morse, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Jake (Airel) Stanley, Monica Stanley, Megan Stanley, Joshua Morse, Cody Morse, Tommy Morse, Kristen Watkins, Cassandra Kilburn and Olivia Bolen; brother, Ray (Colleen) McDaniels, of Deerfield Beach, Florida; sister-in-law, Carol McDaniels, of Kendallville, Indiana; nieces, Kari McDaniels and Sheila (Justin) Diehl; great-nieces, Khiana McDaniels and Emma Diehl; nephew, Owen Diehl; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kile Stanley; and brother, Rex McDaniels.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 2 p.m., with visitation two hours prior from noon to 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Following services, cremation will take place and inurnment will take place at Orange Cemetery at a later date.
Officiating the service will be the Rev. Willie Collins.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.