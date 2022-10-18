ROME CITY — Tamyra Hamilton, 55, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 7, 1967, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to Crit and Margaret (Gibbins) Miller. They preceded her in death.
On May 15, 2010, at Bethel Christian Baptist Church in Kendallville, she married Jeremy Hamilton. He survives in Rome City.
Mrs. Hamilton had worked at Video Unlimited for 26 years, and most recently at Crossroads RV in Topeka.
Tamyra enjoyed scrapbooking and loved spending time with her Godchildren.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kayla (David) Arnold, of Westfield; her Godchildren, Rhyker Hicks, Reed Hicks and Rayne Hicks, all of Rome City; a sister, Francis Christine Coburn, of Rome City; and two brothers, Thomas (Sheila) Miller, of Wolcottville and Russell Miller, of Wolcottville.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Thelma Williams, Toni Mullins and Polly Hicks.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at noon, at Bethel Christian Baptist Church, 2838 East U.S. 6, Kendallville, near the intersection with S.R. 9 North, west of Kendallville, with Pastor Phil Lucas, of Ashley Love-Divine Church in Ashley officiating.
Tamyra’s funeral service on Thursday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at noon, for those unable to attend.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery in Rome City.
Honorary pallbearer is Wade Prater. Active pallbearers are Dustin Hicks, Lee Prater, Curt Hicks, Jerry Owsley, Jared Owsley, and Jr. Hicks.
Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., with an evening church service at 6 p.m., and one hour prior to the funeral services on Thursday, all at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the Noble County Humane Society.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
