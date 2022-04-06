Doris Auer
COLUMBIA CITY — Doris D. Auer, 91, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 2:15 p.m., on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Majestic Care in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she had been since 2017.
She was born on June 9, 1930, in Whitley County, Indiana, a daughter of Lloyd L. and Eloise (Roberts) Kyler. She graduated from South Whitley High School in 1948.
On Nov. 7, 1948, she was united in marriage to Robert F. Auer. The couple made their home in Wabash until 1956, then moved to Whitley County. Robert died on Oct. 8, 1999.
She was a farm wife and a homemaker and was also an activity director at Renaissance Village for 10 years.
She loved to play cards, especially pinochle. She also enjoyed gardening.
Surviving are her children, Greg (Linda) Auer, of Columbia City, Todd (Loretta) Auer, of Columbia City, Julia Backus, of Nebraska, and Jill (David) Nelson, of Columbia City; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Cripe, of North Manchester, Nancy Barker of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Sandra Jedinak, of Fort Wayne and Rita Bright, of Fort Wayne; and brother, Keith Kyler, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Paul Auer.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County or Worship Anew.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
