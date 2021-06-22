WOLCOTTVILLE — Levi E. “Ole Farley” Kauffman, 75, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born April 23, 1946, in Arthur, Illinois, to Eli and Bertha (Herschberger) Kauffman.
On Nov. 27, 1980, in Las Vegas, Nevada, he married Janice Carol (Hicks) Campbell.
Mr. Kauffman was the Director of Manufacturing for Starcraft RV in Topeka, where he had worked for more than 40 years. He was dedicated to his position in recreational vehicle management.
He was a member of Maple Grove Church in Topeka.
Levi was a perfectionist in every sense of the word. Whether he was installing drywall or hanging a wallpaper mural, it had to be done exact. Being an expert craftsman, his woodworking skills were meticulous.
He loved fishing and mowing the lawn. And, he dearly loved his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Janice Kauffman, of Wolcottville; four daughters, Cheri (David) Perkins, of LaGrange, Karla (Rich) Robertson, of Magnolia, Texas, Sheila (Mike) Bentley, of Pleasant, South Carolina, and Sharon (Jason) Dimon, of Sarasota, Florida; two sons, Ryan Kauffman, of Howe and Ronnie S. Campbell; 10 grandchildren; two sisters, Linda (Al Mast) Schrock, of Wolcottville and Liz (Kenny) Mullett, of Nappanee; two brothers, Robert (Debra) Kauffman, of Goshen and David (Karen) Kauffman, of Wolcottville; and a sister-in-law, Alanna Kauffman, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Willard Kauffman; a sister, Anna Helmuth; and a brother-in-law, Jim Helmuth.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Maple Grove Church in Topeka, with Pastor Jason Gingerich and Pastor Harold Gingerich officiating.
Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Ben Fry, David Perkins, Andy Skinner, Jeremy Diehl, Jeff Helmuth and Larry Hicks.
Visitation is on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Maple Grove Church in Topeka, and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Preferred memorials may directed to the funeral home for expenses.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
