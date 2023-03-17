AUBURN — William “Bill” S. Kobiela, age 78, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 21, 1944, in Garrett, Indiana, to Joseph and Leona (Blaskie) Kobiela.
He graduated from Garrett High School in 1963.
Bill honorably served his country in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War, from June 1963 until June 1966.
He married Sandra S. Sithen on March 20, 1965, in Garrett. She resides in Auburn.
Bill worked for Zollner Pistons in Fort Wayne for 38 years, retiring in 1999. After his retirement from Zollner Pistons, Bill served as the head custodian at First United Methodist Church in Auburn for 14 years.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Bill enjoyed playing golf and he loved working in his yard and keeping his lawn looking good.
Survivors include his wife of almost 58 years, Sandra Kobiela, of Auburn; daughters, Christine M. Kobiela, of Indianapolis and Angie S. Kobiela, of Memphis, Tennesee; sisters and brother-in-law, Rose Mary and Ted Duehmig, of Avilla and Dorothy Bonar. of Florida; and many nieces; nephews; and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Edward Kobiela and sister; Rita Mansfield.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service Friday morning, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., in Auburn, with Father Mark Enemali officiating.
Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be given to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
