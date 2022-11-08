YUKON, Okla. — James Michael Armstrong passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home in Yukon, Oklahoma, at the age of 76.
James was born the eldest child to parents James Elmore Armstrong and Jacqueline N. Armstrong on Oct. 12, 1946, in Williamson, West Virginia. He grew up in Garrett, Indiana, and loved airplanes and locomotives.
After graduating from Garrett High School, he joined the Air Force, where he began his passion for flying and kick-started a 40-year career as an Air Traffic Controller.
He raised three children whom he loved very much. Throughout James' life, he was known for his work ethic, loyalty, and generous spirit. James will be missed by all who knew him and loved him dearly.
James Michael Armstrong was preceded in death by his brother, Reece Franklin Armstrong; his mother, Jacqueline N. Armstrong; and his father, James Elmore Armstrong.
James is survived by his son, Michael Armstrong and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Jackson, Finley and Quinlyn; his daughter, Angela K. Crossan and husband, Brian; granddaughter, Rian; and his son, Brandon S. Armstrong. James is also survived by his three brothers, Gary, Randy and David Armstrong; and his little sister, Nila Saunders.
Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home.
Military graveside services by the United States Air Force and the Garrett American Legion will follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.