Denise Hamilton
LAGRANGE — Denise M. “Shelley” Hamilton, 60, of LaGrange, Indiana died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Shelley was born on June 19, 1959, in LaGrange, Indiana to William B. and Betty L. (Whitman) Hamilton. They preceded her in death.
Living most of her life in LaGrange County, she had been an in-home caregiver for many years and had just recently began working at the ARC of LaGrange County and had loved working with the people there. Shelley was a lover of animals and especially loved helping them.
Surviving is a sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Allen Miller of Howe; two nephews, Nathan and Tony Miller; and two great-nephews, Kain and Braxton Miller.
According to her wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time.
Memorials may be made in Shelley’s honor the Ark Animal Rescue & Adoption.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuenralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.