HAMILTON —Norma Ann Emerick, 70, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at her home in Hamilton, Indiana.
She was born on June 24, 1951, in Auburn, Indiana, to Floyd and Eva (Fields) Mason.
Norma married Michael Emerick on May 17, 1969, in Clintwood, Virginia, and he survives in Hamilton.
Norma was a homemaker when the kids were younger. She then went to work in Shipping for Moyer Spring Company in Angola.
Also surviving are three children and their spouses, Tina and Bryan Buechley, of Angola, Michelle and Mitchell Hagewood, of Angola and Eric Emerick, of Angola; six grandchildren, Brandon Buechley, Tiffany Gardner, Zachary Hagewood, Hunter Hagewood, Brittney Wilber and Brandy Hagewood; seven great-grandchildren, Mason Gardner, Emmie Gardner, Raven Hatch, Willow Johnson, Jude Johnson, Meadow Wilber and Mary Jane Wilber; nine siblings and their spouses, Ernest and Marcella Mason, Steven and Deb Mason, Kenneth Mason, Ronald and Darlene Mason, William and Barbara Mason, Roger Mason, Phyllis and Alan Jones, Linda and Charlie Nelson and Loretta and Dave Garman; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Deliah.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Holly Jean Emerick; and a son, Michael Van Emerick Jr.
A memorial service will take place at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Riley Children’s Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
