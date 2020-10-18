KENT, OHIO — Sovillah E. Mast, 95, of Kent, Ohio, and formerly of Middlebury, died Friday, Oct. 16, at Kentridge Senior Living in Kent. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman jailed again following alleged hammer attack
- Third East Noble school board member resigns
- Angola woman gets 16 1/2 years in federal case
- WRONG DIRECTION: Governor, state health officials issue plea to Hoosiers on COVID-19
- Auburn woman remembered at Alano
- Stephens to retire as DeKalb Eastern Superintendent
- Woman jailed after allegedly battering child
- Candidate replies to county commissioner’s criticism
- LaGrange County records new COVID-19 death, positivity keeps climbing as cases stay high
- Garrett teacher wins $50,000 prize for teaching excellence
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Alabama 41, Georgia 24: Three things we learned in the Crimson Tide's big victory
- Report card: Grading Alabama's nationally-televised win over Georgia
- How to support local police
- Service dogs are heroes, too
- How to give back to health care workers
- Dispatch operators are first connection in emergencies
- School nurses provide more than medical assistance
- Book review: Orchid Modern includes advice about display
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.