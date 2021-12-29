ANGOLA — Kenneth James Dunlap, 56, of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 14, 1965, on Selfridge Air Force Base in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, to Keith Orman and Eloise Fae (Wallace) Dunlap.
Ken graduated from Angola High School in 1983. He received his Opticians degree from Ferris State University and had also attended IPFW and Tri-State University for further schooling.
Ken had been an Optician at Dunlap Eye Clinic in his early years. Then he worked for Coldwell Bankers and Anchor Realty, where he had been a Realtor. Most recently, he worked at Padnos in Fremont, Indiana.
Ken was a member and on the Board of the Gateway Church in Angola, Indiana. He had also been the Chairman of Fall Fest in Angola; a member and past president of the Angola Rotary Club; and a member of the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Board. He also worked as Inspector on the Election Board.
Ken enjoyed reading and boating. He was a fabulous cook and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. Ken and his brother loved the Indianapolis Colts and attended their home games.
Surviving are his beloved children, Sloan Dunlap, of Angola, Indiana, and Cooper Dunlap, of Angola, Indiana; parents, Keith and Eloise Dunlap, of Angola, Indiana, and Avon Park, Florida; and his sister, Angela (Michael) Hiott, of Fishers, Indiana; and his three nieces.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Gateway Church in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Tony Baker officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Angela Hiott for his children’s college fund.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
