GARRETT — John Placencia Jr., went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:41 p.m., after a brief illness. His loving wife, Linda, his daughter, Jesse and stepson, Jim Nance, were by his side.
John was born on Feb. 6, 1942, to Juan Villareal Placencia and Maria Garcia Placencia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Shawn Marie Placencia; his brother, Ray; and sister, Rosa Linda.
John is survived by his wife, Linda; his son John Richard (JP) and wife, Amy, of Fallbrook, California; his daughter, Jesse, of Phoenix, Arizona, and son Jared, of Ridgecrest,California; two step-daughters, Shirley Parks (Raoul
Limeres), of Cave Creek, Arizona, and Sandra Daugherty (Pat), of Minot, North Dakota; stepsons, Charles (Chip) Nance and wife, Deborah, of Waterloo, lndiana, and Jim Nance, of Scottsdale, Arizona; sisters, Emma Placencia, of East Chicago, lndiana, Catherine Placencia, of Corunna, lndiana, MaryAnn Petre, of Waterloo, lndiana, Sue Hardenbrook, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Alice Placencia (John Bryant), of Lake Stevens, Washington; brothers, Edward Placencia, of Garrett, lndiana, David Placencia (Marie), of Bakersfield, California, Gene Placencia (Vickie), of Ridgecrest, California, Arni (Kelly) Placencia, of Auburn, lndiana, and Rick (Mary Beth) Placencia, of Garrett, lndiana; brothers-in-law, David (Marianne) Shafer, of Fort Wayne, lndiana, and Robert (Deanna) Shafer, of Garrett, lndiana; and sister-in-law, Mary Shafer, of Garrett, lndiana. Also surviving are grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Costello and Katelynd Jones, both from Nevada, Ethan and Ellie Placencia, of Clovis, California, Cassius Placencia, of Fallbrook, California, John Miles Placencia, of Ridgecrest, California, Alicia Nance (Quinton Pitts), of Fort Wayne, lndiana, Olivia Nance, of Indianapolis, lndiana, Kyle Nance, of Fort Wayne, lndiana, Keenan Walker, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Harlynn Nance, of Peoria, Arizona, and Korbyn Kline, of Phoenix, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Riley Jones, of Nevada, Jayden, Jayceon and Julian Nance, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; numerous nephews and nieces; as well as great-nephews and great-nieces.
John proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964. He loved our great nation.
He loved to entertain and to cook. He was very protective of his family; loving and caring to the end.
John loved life and loved his family more. Many more are considered to be family members that are not listed here.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Garrett, lN, 505 W. 5th Ave., at a date and time yet to be determined.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Deer Valley Lutheran Church, 220 W. Union Hills Drive, Phoenix, Arizona.
Pastor Luther Zuberbier will officiate.
This will be followed by a luncheon.
