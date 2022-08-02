CROMWELL — Colleen June (Jones) Kreager, 89, of Cromwell, passed away on July 31, 2022.
She was born on July 18, 1933 in Swayzee, Indiana, the daughter of Clarence and Orpha (Duncan) Jones. She married George Kreager on June 22, 1952, who preceded her in death on July 24, 1998.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lottie Kendall; four brothers, Jay Jones, Jim Jones, Jerry Jones, and Larry Jones; and four grandchildren, Colby Kreager, Joshua Lampen, Brandon Reynolds and Tricia Feltner.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Sue (Bill) Garvey of Sebring, Florida, Nancy (Don) Feltner of Hazard, Kentucky, Jan Smith of Cromwell, and Kimberly (Morris "Bub") Durham of Ligonier; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a sister, Darlene Cornett of Sweetser, Indiana; along with an aunt, uncle, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Colleen graduated from Mississinewa High School in Gas City and continued her education as a dental assistant in Columbia City. She then worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Robert Alber in Ligonier. She also worked alongside George in his endeavors, including Kreager Brothers Excavating and Shady Acres Trailer Park and Mini Mall for many years.
She was a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church, the Order of Eastern Star and Mother Advisor of Rainbow for Girls. Colleen enjoyed spending time with her family in her happy place called home. She was the most faithful, loving, generous and thoughtful lady. Her door was always open.
Visitation will be held at the Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, on Thursday from 2 p.m. to7 p.m. with an Eastern Star service beginning at 7 pm. A funeral service will be held at the church on Friday at 10 a.m. with Pastors Jean Ness and Josh Feltner officiating. A private interment at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 39 Feltner Lane, Hazard, KY 41701 or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
