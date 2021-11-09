KENDALLVILLE — Walter D. Trowbridge Sr., 80, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1941, in Kendallville to Bert and Hazel (Acker) Trowbridge.
On Sept. 30, 1961, in Kendallville, he married Patricia Johnston.
Mr. Trowbridge retired from Reliable Tool & Machine Company in Kendallville, where he was a toolmaker.
Walter enjoyed genealogy and photography. He was a family man and dearly loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and programs at school.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Trowbridge, of Kendallville; two sons, Walter Trowbridge Jr., of Albion and Scott Trowbridge, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; three daughters, Madonna Trowbridge, of Pennsylvania, Melissa (Kyle) Baker, of Kendalville and Sarah (Matthew) Crupe, of Avilla; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Gloria (Bob) Lash, of Huntertown; and a brother, Duane (Sharil) Trowbridge, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Mason Trowbridge; a great-grandson, Darryl Stover; a sister, Emma Linville-Sleesman; four brothers, Robert Trowbridge, Lowell Trowbridge, Lauren Trowbridge and Charles Trowbridge.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons, Eric Crupe, Parker Crupe and Tyler Baker. Active pallbearers are Walter Trowbridge Jr., Walter Trowbridge, III, Timothy Gilbert, Matthew Crupe and Kyle Baker.
Visitation is on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Walter’s funeral service on Friday, will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m., for those unable to attend.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.