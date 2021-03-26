BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio — Elizabeth Ann Wood, 82, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away on Thursday morning, March 25, 2021, at Walnut Crossing in Marysville, Ohio.
Betty was born in Glassport, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 8, 1939, to Robert N. and Mary L. (Allen) Smith. They preceded her in death. She was raised in Port Vue, Pennsylvania. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Smith; and a grandson, Patrick Woehnker.
Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years, Sidney Wood, of Bellefontaine; three daughters, Mary (Tom) Gillespie, of Dublin, Sally (Randy) Schoeck, of Bellefontaine and Wendy (Bob) Spillner, of Kendallville, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Daniel (Shea) Christian, Sallie Christian, Scott (Jenna) Schoeck, Mark Schoeck, Sidney Weade, Jared Woehnker and Cole Hart; four great-grandchildren and one very soon; and a sister, Dorothy (Joe) Ochap, of Glendale, Arizona.
Betty was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bellefontaine.
She was a wonderful homemaker, excellent baker, cook, and seamstress.
Betty’s family will be having a private celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Wood family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.