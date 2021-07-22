ALBION — Martha Jo Dull, 74, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1946, in Noble County, Indiana, to Michael and Margaret (Schmidt) Neal.
She was a graduate of Albion Jefferson High School.
Jo spent most of her professional career working at Group Dekko in Kendallville.
She married her beloved husband, Rick, on Oct. 31, 1964, in Noble County. The two of them were happily married for 56 years and raised two children together.
They enjoyed traveling, attending sporting events, and spending time with family and friends.
Jo enjoyed gardening, playing piano and was an avid quilter. She loved making crafts in her craft room, knitting blankets and hats and serving as a board member of The ARC of Noble County. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Dull, of Albion; children, Jeffrey (Samantha) Dull and Jennifer (Derrick Roe) McGuire, both of Albion; grandchildren, Amanda (Diante Thomas) Cooper, Courtney (Patrick) Honeycutt, Joshua (Mallory) Dull, Kammi (Andrew) McGill and Kayla (Eric Prucinsky) Dull; and great-grandchildren, Marlee Jo Thomas, Eliana and Wyatt Dull, Bentley and Emersyn McGill and Waylon Dull. Also surviving are brothers, William (Theresa) Neal, of McGregor, Texas, and James "Jim" Neal, of Kenbdallville. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be held from 2-7 p.m., on Friday, July, 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Immediately following the burial, a gathering of family and friends will be held at Albion American Legion Post #246.
Contributions in Jo's memory may be directed to The ARC Noble County Foundations.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
