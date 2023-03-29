A Celebration of Life is planned for Bill Bryan on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Glendarin Golf Course Complex.
The celebration will be from 4-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made in honor of Bill, to Shriners Children's Hospital, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60607-3392.
