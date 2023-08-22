BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Rebecca "Becky" Derrow, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at her home in Beavercreek, Ohio, where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law.
Becky was born on Jan. 22, 1933, in Auburn, Indiana, to Anthony George Lemish and Dorothy Margaret (Palmer) Lemish.
She was preceded in death by Charles Derrow, her loving husband of 63 years.
She is the amazing and loving mother who was always available with love, support and guidance for her three children, Kevin J. (Kathy) Derrow, of Fort Wayne, Shannon M. (Michael) Patak, of Beavercreek Ohio, and Charles A. (Mary) Derrow, of Wadsworth, Illinois; a foster daughter, Lora Woods Litzenberg, of Fort Wayne; and brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Nancy Lemish, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida..
Becky was blessed with 11 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. Some of the ways her grandchildren and great-grandchildren remember her by are, "She was sweet to me, and she liked to talk to me and play cards with me." "She was a great example of how to live your faith, and how to love and serve your family and community." "Grandma's wholesome love expressed through so many small gestures like handwritten Christmas cards, long thoughtful conversations, sharing of recipes and countless loving smiles while she embraced Grandpa, waving as our visiting car drove away." "The person I tried to model myself after." "I loved the family stories that she told." "She made everything beautiful."
Becky retired from the Garrett Junior/Senior High School. She taught Kindergarten at J.E. Ober Elementary School. She became the guidance counselor for the school in 1971. In 1978, she moved to the position as the guidance counselor at Garrett High School. After retiring she taught at St. Francis Collage in Fort Wayne and ran a bed and breakfast, the Hill Top Country Inn, in their home. She enjoyed baking delicious breakfasts for the guests and putting on luncheons for clubs and groups.
Becky is a former member of Garrett B.P.W., member of Indiana and DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association, Eucharistic minister and lector at St. Joseph Catholic Church and lector at Immaculate Conception Catholic church in Auburn.
She was a recipient of DeKalb County Community Foundation Volunteer of the Year Award for her work with St. Martin's Soup Kitchen in Garrett.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, with inurnment at Auburn Catholic Cemetery following the service.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
A Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet will be recited at the conclusion of the gathering at 6 p.m., on Thursday.
Becky's preferred memorials may be sent to St. Joseph's Soup Kitchen, St. Joseph School, or St. Vincent DePaul Society at Immaculate Conception Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
