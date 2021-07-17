HUNTERTOWN — Martha M. Price, 93, of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Park Place Senior Living.
She was born in Fort Wayne, on July 25, 1927, to Homer and Hazel (Gerig) Garman. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Avilla, graduating from Avilla High School in 1945.
Martha was married to R. Douglas Price in Avilla, on Oct. 11, 1947. The couple then moved to the Price Family Dairy. Later they moved to their home outside of Huntertown.
Douglas preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2009.
She worked as a bookkeeper and milk delivery driver for Price's Dairy. She worked 30 years for Northwest Allen County Schools as a bus driver.
Martha was a member of Lifehouse Church in Huntertown.
She enjoyed cross-stitching, bird watching, wildlife, flowers, reading and spending time with her family.
Martha is survived by her seven children, Sarah (Kenny) Ehinger, Rachel (David) Lash, John (Debra) Price, Matthew (Barbara) Price, Elizabeth (Greg) Davis, Mitchell Price and Barbara (Brad) Lomont; her brother, Kent Garman; six sisters, Ann Hosted, Jane Hampshire, Dorothy (Ronald) Patton, Rebecca (Carl) Flint and Christina Slusher; 22 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Tremaine.
Services will take place at Lifehouse Huntertown Campus (Old 3), on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown Chapel, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 2-5 p.m.
Burial will take place at Huntertown Cemetery, Cedar Canyon Road.
Memorials may be made to Lifehouse Church, Heartland Hospice or Avilla American Legion Post #240.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
