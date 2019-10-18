Donnie Pettyjohn 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Donnie W. Pettyjohn, 55, of Howe, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home. Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling the arrangements. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Impeach President Trump? You voted: No Yes Undecided/need more information Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReligious statues defaced in Rome CityHorse seized from LaGrange County farm healingNorthside Body Shop has new ownersColten Cripe answering all questions after accidentOrland man arrested on child porn chargesMan dies of electrocution while inspecting power poleSuccession plan: Harper will lead Avilla, Erexson rises at South SideWoman on trial for alleged theft of funds from DeKalb County doctorPrairie Heights to host 47th annual Heritage FestivalPolice seek help in locating missing woman Images Videos CommentedTrine professor: Recession may be here already (2)Indiana Seaplane Splashin (1) Top Ads Albion Village 10-14-2019 KD116027 KD115951 Top Jobs KD116723 KD115979 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News 'Resolution not persecution' Gene therapy gives "miracle boy" a second chance at life City will repair 15 roads with Community Crossing funds EN educators learn about local job options Frost on radio: Vedral graded out 'really well' against Gophers; Huskers need others to step up Having toughed it out in 2015, Davante Adams focuses on getting healthy — and not making the same mistake For Mason Crosby, winning kick against Lions a rare event — but a continuation of his bounce-back season Mamoudou Athie joins the cast of Jurassic World 3
