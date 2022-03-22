TOPEKA — John E. Miller, 82, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 3:10 p.m., on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence, after being diagnosed with acute leukemia in January.
He was born on June 12, 1939, in LaGrange County, to Ervin J. and Lizzie A. (Yoder) Miller.
On May 25, 1961, in Topeka, he married Viola T. Lambright, and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are six sons, Devon (Ruby) Miller, of Topeka, Clyde (Vera) Miller, of Shipshewana, Larry (Arlene) Miller, Merlin (Barbara) Miller, both of Millersburg, Glen (Norene) Miller, of Middlebury and John Jr., (Sue Anna) Miller, of LaGrange; six daughters, Marlene (Larry) Burkholder, of Nappanee, Darla (Ervin) Miller, Kathryn (Ernie) Yoder, both of Middlebury, Waneta (Gerald) Miller, of Millersburg, Esther (LaVern) Bontrager, of Topeka and Vera (Kenneth) Hostetler, of Shipshewana; 70 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren; brother, Ervin Jr., (Mabel) Miller, of Topeka; four sisters, Clara (Lester) Hochstetler, of Wolcottville, Sally (Orla) Bontrager, of Topeka, Mary Miller, of Goshen and Lizzie (Wilbur) Miller, of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Clyde Miller; two sisters, Ida Mae Miller and Martha Bontrager; three brothers-in-law, Ervin Bontrager, Larry Miller and Wilbur Lehman; and sister-in-law, Mary Miller.
John was a farmer and was formerly employed by S & H Metal.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be all day Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the family residence, 4265 S. C.R. 400W, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, also at the family residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop David A. Hochstetler and the home ministers. Burial will be at Miller Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
