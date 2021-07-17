AVILLA — Brent A. Blotkamp, age 58, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Avilla, Indiana, died on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Brent was born on March 17, 1963, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Raymond J. and Rita A. (Powell) Blotkamp.
Brent is survived by two brothers, Joe (Lori) Blotkamp, of Avilla, Indiana, and Mitch (Deb) Blotkamp, of Avilla, Indiana; four sisters, Jan Bryant, of Angola, Indiana, Rhonda (Dave) Dye, of Avilla, Indiana, Suzy (Terry) Campbell, of Albion, Indiana, and Stacy (Chris) Pattee, of Wolcottville, Indiana.
Brent was preceded in death by his father, Raymond J. Blotkamp; and mother, Rita A. (Norm) Rowe.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from 3-5 p.m., on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Harper Funeral Home — Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, IN 46710.
Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
