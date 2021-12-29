DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — Jeffrey Orlin Lung, 64, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cabarete, Dominican Republic, where he had recently purchased a home.
He was born on July 30, 1957, in Goshen, Indiana, to Wilbur and Irene (Zwierzynski) Lung. He graduated from West Noble High School in 1975.
He was a single father who raised his two daughters in Elkhart, Indiana, working as a truck driver, auctioneer, and in building material sales.
He is survived by two daughters, Tasia (Jason) Flora, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Samantha (Edward Alston) Lung-Smith, of Aiken, South Carolina; grandchildren, Nyla Smith (9), Beckett Flora (7), Malaya Smith (7) and Lennon Flora (6); sisters, Kathleen Lung, of Cromwell, Cindy (Steve) Lung-Robinson, of Goshen; twin sister, Jennifer Lung-Zehr, of Goshen; and brothers, Walter “Sonny” Frick, of Kendallville and Rodney Lung, of Nappanee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gwendolyn Meyers-Hensley.
Jeff was a truck driver for Prime Inc. He was eager to retire in the coming years to enjoy his beachfront condo in the beautiful Dominican Republic. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle and had a collection of Harley T-shirts from his travels. Papaw Jeff enjoyed traveling to spend time with his grandkids, including taking them on a “trip of a lifetime” to Walt Disney World in 2017.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon. A funeral service will be held at noon at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home in Goshen.
His brother, Rodney Lung, will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
