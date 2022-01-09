FORT WAYNE —Thomas Hanna Wolfrum II, 85, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully Jan. 7, 2022. The last month of his life he was surrounded by loving family and friends.
Thomas, “Tod” was born in Fort Wayne in 1936. He grew up in Rome City as an only child to Thomas Hanna Wolfrum I and Elizabeth Granger.
As a youth, he enjoyed sports and boat racing in which he earned a National Title in 1954 along with the nickname, “Hot Toddy.”
He acquired his high school degree from Howe Military Academy in1954 and bachelor of science degree from Indiana University in 1959.
Tod married Laurel Rardin in 1964 (deceased 1968) and married Sandra Kanouse in 1970. He was loved by four children, Beth, Scott, Molly and Susan.
In supporting his father at Excel Corporations since he was a child, Tod worked to earn the title of owner and president. Selling the business in 1989 provided many retirement years filled with travel and fun.
His favorite things included family, Lake Wawasee, the British Virgin Islands, reading, studying, pondering, Christmas, boats, roller coasters and other things that move fast. Tod also enjoyed watching auto racing, college basketball, IU sports, the Colts, attending parties, traveling, Rotary International, current events, politics, his MANY beloved dogs, and friends.
Tod will be remembered by his love and adoration for his family, constantly fostering family gatherings. This legacy of love is recognized and embraced as an example for future generations.
Tod is survived by Sandy, his loving wife of more than 50 years; children, Beth (Wally) Wetherill, Scott (Amanda) Wolfrum, Molly (Sean) Fisher, and Susan (Doug) Jansen; adoring grandchildren; Matt, Jack, Julia, Lucy, Ben, Will, Ella, Ava, Grant, Lexy, Charly and Mimi Rose; and six granddogs along with his own sweetheart of a dog, Buddy.
Tod’s first grandchild, Haley, passed away in 2016.
We are comforted in knowing “Boppa” had a life well lived and well loved. We send him off with love, knowing we will be one day reunited in heaven.
Services for Tod will take place at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville on Monday. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. with the service immediately following.
Memorials may be made to the Haley Wetherill Memorial Fund in care of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, 555 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or the Rotary Club of Albion, P.O. Box 93 Albion, IN 46701.
