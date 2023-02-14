ANGOLA — Phyllis Ann Allomong Headley, age 89, of Angola, Indiana, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, surrounded by her children.
Phyllis was born on Feb. 27, 1933, near Edon, Ohio, the daughter of William Carlton and Blanche (Roseberry) Allomong.
She married Maurice Gene Headley at Edon Methodist Church on Aug. 15, 1954, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2000.
Phyllis was a graduate of Edon High School Class of 1951, and a graduate of Ohio State University Class of 1955. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority.
She worked as a Betty Newton Girl for the Ohio Gas Company in Columbus, Ohio, and earned a PHT (Putting Hubby Through) Certificate from the Junior American Veterinary Medical Association.
Phyllis was a 63-year member of Angola United Methodist Church, where she was involved with United Methodist Women in the Joyce Elliot Circle and served on the Northern Indiana Conference Board.
She was also a life member of the Ohio State University Alumni Association. During her life she held memberships in 4-H, Jaycee Wives, Order of the Eastern Star, Williams County Ohio Historical Society, Carpe Diem, American Band Organ Association, and the Mid-American Chapter of the Music Box Society International.
Phyllis is survived by her children, David (Jean) Headley, of Fremont, Indiana; Susan (Kevin) O’Brien, of Lakemoor, Illinois; Sara (Brent) Thrasher, of Avon, Indiana; and Elizabeth Henry, of Evansville, Indiana. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alison (Josh) Leffers, of Edon, Ohio, Patrick Henry, of Evansville, Indiana, Kari Thrasher, of Chicago, Illinois, Matthew O’Brien, of Des Moines, Iowa, Claire O’Brien, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Thomas O’Brien, of Chicago, Illinois. She is survived by a great-granddaughter, Tava Leffers, of Edon, Ohio; and a sister, Marilyn Toner, of Edon, Ohio.
In addition to her husband, Gene, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marjorie Cornell; her brother, John Allomong; and her son-in-law, Mark Henry.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Angola United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tim Terrell officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, and from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
Committal services and burial will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Edon Cemetery, Edon, Ohio.
Memorials in the name of Phyllis Headley, may be given to Angola United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
