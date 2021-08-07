FREMONT — Daniel J. Sheets, 36, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away.
He was born in Angola, Indiana, on March 24, 1985.
Surviving are his parents, Andy and Celia Sheets; brother, Frank; sister, Mary; one niece; two nephews; Grandmother Hilda; aunts; uncles; cousins; and Jordyn.
Dan was a brilliant, gentle man, with a great sense of humor, who loved cars, golf, tennis, the water, anything IT and the L.A. Lakers.
Dan graduated with honors from Angola High School. He attended Purdue University in West Lafayette and Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Memorials can be made to POMC.org.
No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
