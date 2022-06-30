ALBION —Geneva Marticia (Price) Richards, 75, of Albion, Indiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 31, 1946, in Glade Springs, Virginia, to Jack William Price and Florence Tuggle.
She was employed at Dexter Axle in Albion, retiring after more than 20 years of service.
In her free time, Geneva enjoyed spending time with her family, grandkids, and brothers.
On Aug. 6, 1991, she married James Edward Richards II. He preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1997.
She is survived by her sons, Donald William (Amy Delcamp) Allen, of Albion, Timothy James (Barbara) Price, of Avilla and Bobby Joe (Anne) Allen, of Albion. Also surviving are grandchildren, Renee Selby, of Michigan, Amanda Price, of Avilla, David Goble, of Albion, Kimberly Price, of Avilla, Jordan (fiance' Hailey) Price, of Wolcottville, Nathaniel Allen, of Albion, Riley Allen, of Albion, Lynkyn Criswell, of Albion and Ivy Alexis Allen, of Fort Wayne; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jack William (Wilda) Price Jr., of South Charleston, West Virginia, Steve Price, of Albion and Lem "JC" (Karen Garrett) Buettgen, of LaOtto; and in-laws, James and Harvena Richards, of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister-in-law, Edie Sue Richards.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to service.
Visitation will also be from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Swan Cemetery, rural Avilla.
Contributions in Geneva's memory may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice in her memory.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
