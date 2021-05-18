ANGOLA — Donald Lewis Grandin, 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his son’s home in Angola, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1936, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Roland Edward and Florence (Zygand) Grandin.
Donald graduated from Niagara Falls High School.
He went to serve in the United States Army in 1958, and was stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he learned to fix tank engines.
Donald married the love of his life, Isabel Ann Crawford, on Oct. 6, 1962. The Grandins raised their three sons, David, Andrew and Douglas in Niagara Falls, New York.
Donald retired from Occidental Chemical Corporation in Niagara Falls, New York.
After retirement, Donald and Isabel moved to Hamilton, Indiana, to be closer to family. Donald liked to stay busy, so he continued to work part-time for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department in maintenance.
Donald had a workshop where he built beautiful pieces of furniture and could make and fix anything and restore it to perfection.
Most of all, Donald loved his wife and Best Friend of 58 years, his son, grandsons and great-grandsons.
He lived by the words, “Dogs are man’s best friend”. Donald was truly his or any dog’s best friend. Donald was kind, hard-working and was loved dearly by his family, friends and all who knew him. “We will miss you forever, until we meet again — Your Boys”.
Surviving are his loving wife and best friend of 58 years, Isabel Ann Grandin, of Angola, Indiana; two sons, Andrew (Kristian Harris) Grandin, of Angola, Indiana, and Douglas (Deborah) Grandin, of Angola, Indiana; two grandsons, Kurt D. (Courtney) Grandin, of South Bend, Indiana, and Alexander L. (Astrid) Grandin, of Denver, Colorado; and two great-grandsons, Parker and Jackson. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, June Grandin; brothers-in-law, Douglas Crawford and Roger (Pierrette) Crawford; nieces and nephews, Ramona, Cindy, Sherry, Stuart and wife, Missy, Caroline and husband, David and Allan and Kym.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Grandin on April 18, 2013; and brother, Roland Grandin.
There will be no services at this time.
Final resting place will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
