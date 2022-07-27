AUBURN — Howard R. “Pete” Timmerman, 89, formerly of Spencerville, Indiana, died on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on May 11, 1933, in Spencerville, to Charles Allen and Marjorie Irene (Furnish) Timmerman. They preceded him in death.
He married Barbara Ann Hurni on Dec. 4, 1954, at St. Joe Church of Christ, and she preceded him in death on June 5, 2019.
Surviving are his daughter, Pamela (Roger) Beedy, of Leo, Indiana; son, Richard (Lisa) Timmerman, of Warsaw, Indiana; four grandchildren, Matt, Sara (Cory), Lisa (Josh) and Samantha; five great-grandchildren, Bailey, Sawyer, Hudson, Oliver and Ariel; and siblings, Victor “Vic” (Loretta) Timmerman, of Butler, Indiana, Eloise Fry, of Butler, Indiana, and Loree “Peg” (Donald) Baker, of Bremerton, Washington.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Dianne Kay Timmerman; and siblings, Mozelle Edgar, Louis “Shorty” Timmerman, Patricia Melchi, Shirley Zimmerman, Anita Fry, Norma Dickson, James Timmerman, David Timmerman, Sharon Snyder, Keith “Timmy” Timmerman and Darlene Zimmerman.
Pete retired as a tool grinder and foreman at Dana in Fort Wayne.
He was an Army veteran.
He attended County Line Church of God.
Pete loved fishing, hunting, golfing and sports. Pete loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As per his wishes, there will be no calling and a private graveside service will be held.
Military honors will be given by Leo American Legion Post 409.
Memorials may be given to Riley Cheer Guild, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Room 4510, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or White City Cemetery, P.O. Box 72, Spencerville, IN 46788.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit cbwfuneralhome.com.
