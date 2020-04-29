ALBION — Mary "Ethel" Peffer, 90, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at North Ridge Village, where she had resided for the last several years.
She was born on March 27, 1930, in Noble County, Indiana, to Edwin and Lula (Weimer) Bohnenberger.
On Nov. 11, 1951, she married Earl Peffer. He preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2015.
She was a graduate of Avilla High School and worked for Wirk Garmet Factory in her early years. Later, she worked at Ben Franklin 5 & 10 Dime Store in Albion. After marriage, she became a hardworking farm wife — milking a lot of dairy cows in her lifetime.
"Ethel" as she was known by many, loved flowers, cooking, baking pies and cookies, and canning everything that wasn't eaten out of the garden.
She also was a member and officer of York Township Home EC club for many years. She loved her kids and grandkids unconditionally.
Survivors include her daughter, Colleen (Dudley) Peffer, of Albion; son, Larry (Rhonda) Peffer, of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Nichole (Robert) Parker-Webb, of Lafayette, Troy (Christina) Parker, of Albion, Laurel (Shane) Price, of Noblesville, and Tyson (Amanda) Parker, of Albion. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Maddison, Morgan, Mackenzie, Jameson, Alyssa, Mayah, and EllaNora.
Due to continuing restrictions on public gatherings, private funeral services will be held.
Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Avilla.
Contributions in Mary's memory may be directed to the Outdoor Activity Fund at North Ridge Village in Mary's honor.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
