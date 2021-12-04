BURR OAK, Mich. —Eleanor Leigh Rerick Cary, age 86, of Burr Oak, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday evening, Nov. 30, 2021, at Parkview Hospital on Randallia St., in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 28, 1935, at Sturgis Memorial Hospital in Sturgis, Michigan, daughter of the late Leigh and Ruby (Shuman) Rerick.
Ellie was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the Class of 1953.
On April 30, 1955, she married John Richard Cary at First United Methodist Church in Sturgis. He preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2017.
Ellie and John resided at Lake George, north of Angola, Indiana, for 32 years, when they moved back to the farm, south of Burr Oak.
She retired from Moore Business Forms in Angola, following 29 years of dedicated employment.
She was a member of the Pokagon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Burr Oak United Methodist Church, where she served as church organist for many years.
Ellie loved her family, her friends, and her pets, and was always ready to help any in need. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting, playing the organ, and helping out wherever she was needed.
She is survived by two sons, Todd Howard (Nancy) Cary, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Jay C. Cary, of Orlando, Florida; one daughter, Julie Dee (Mark) Ankenbruck, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four grandchildren, Major Justin (Kyla) Ankenbruck, of Del Rio, Texas, Kyra Leigh (Gabriel) Rude, of Ventura, California, Dylan (Emily) Ankenbruck, of Schererville, Indiana, and Katherine Amie (Matt) Greeson, of Lehi, Utah; six great-grandchildren, Avery Ann, Brynn Ann, August Ann, Natalie Joy, Erica Helen and Isabelle Eleanor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Rachel McCready.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Eleanor Leigh Cary will be held at Burr Oak United Methodist Church, at a later date to be announced.
Private burial of the ashes will take place at Powers Church Cemetery, east of Angola, Indiana.
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Ellie’s memory consider the Burr Oak United Methodist Church, 206 W. Main St., Box 91, Burr Oak, MI 49030 or the Animal Rescue Fund, 1115 W. Michigan Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
