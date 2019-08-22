AVILLA — Donna M. Gulick, 60, of Avilla, Indiana, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Gulick was born in LaGrange, Indiana, on Jan. 4, 1959, to William and Helen (Grimes) Cook. They preceded him in death.
On Nov. 6, 1976, at her parent’s home in Rome City, she married Robert Gulick.
Over the years Donna worked at Flint and Walling and Group Dekko before retiring in 2015.
She was member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Donna loved working in her garden and flower beds and she was a meticulous housekeeper and dabbled a little in refinishing furniture. She also enjoyed vacationing in Tennessee, and spending time with her family. Her greatest joy of all was spending time with and taking care of her grandchildren. Donna was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and sister, and treasured memories of her will be held in many hearts.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Gulick, of Avilla; sons, Jason and Lisa Gulick, of Cree Lake and Chad and Erica Gulick, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Alyssa, Austin, Mason and Nolan Gulick; brothers, Jim Cook and Lillian, of Missouri, Donald Cook, of Michigan, and Doug and Cheryl Cook, of Kendallville; sisters, Joan Hisey, of Brimfield Carolyn Cook of Howe; many nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Barbara Jacobs, of Albion.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Combs.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 2900 E. C.R. 1150N-57, Wolcottville.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the church.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
