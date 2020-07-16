Jeffrey Allen Murphy, 46, of Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly at his home at 8:12 a.m., on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 1:27 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.