WATERLOO — Debra Ann Schimpf, 64, died on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home in Waterloo., Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 18, 1957, in Jonesville, Virginia, to Jessie and Dorothy (Collins) Bell.
Debra worked at Bundy/TI Automotive in Ashley.
She is survived by two daughters and a son, Shasta Schimpf, of Waterloo, Jessica Hornett, of St. Joe and Travis Hornett, of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Trinity Walker, Payten Charlton, Emmily Hartman and Makayla Hartman; two brothers and a sister, Claude Bell, of Auburn, Vic Bell, of Waterloo and Louise (Dan) Call, of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Bell; and two sisters, Brenda Bishop and Mabel Robins.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church, 2833 C.R. 27, Waterloo, IN 46793, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 to noon, on Saturday at the church.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given to the funeral home to help with expenses.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
