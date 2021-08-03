SPENCERVILLE — Arlene L. Wagner, 82, of Spencerville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Arlene and her husband, Kenneth L. Wagner, married 65 years, lived 40 years at Little Turkey Lake. They had recently moved to Spencerville, Indiana.
Arlene loved boating, crocheting and spending time with family. Arlene crocheted blankets, hats and scarfs for local hospitals.
Arlene had six children, Collene (Dan) Cox, of Columbia City, Dorene (Ernie) Beverly, of Greenwood, Ohio, Steve (Patti) Wagner, of Spencerville, Indiana, and Kenny and (Dawn) Wagner, of Orland, Indiana. Arlene had 12 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by children, Rhonda and Tonda Wagner.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at D.O McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pastor Dustin Wagner will be officiating.
Dinner will follow at Leo-Cedarville Pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Make A Wish Foundation or Greater Fort Wayne Campus Ministry.
Arrangement have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home in Fort Wayne.
