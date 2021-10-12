INDIANAPOLIS — Mary (Sabrina) Joan Tyanne Wright, 31, passed away at her home in Indianapolis.
She was born on June 19, 1990, in Angola, Indiana, to Tony Gene and Sue (Tatum) Wright.
Her father has passed away and her mother survives in Angola.
Mary received a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and Science from Indiana University.
Mary worked in retail sales.
She is survived by her mother, Sue Wright, of Angola; and two sisters, Trudy Coler, of Indianapolis and Julie Hirous, of Hamilton.
A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph VC officiating.
Memorials can be given in Mary’s name to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter or the Steuben County Humane Shelter.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
