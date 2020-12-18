KENDALLVILLE — Lottie Inzer, age 89, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born in Carrie, Kentucky, on Sept. 2, 1931, to Elliott and Dory (Fugate) Davidson. Her parents preceded her in death.
She moved to Chicago from Kentucky, in the 1950s where she worked at Bally Manufacturing, where they made pinball machines.
Lottie married Ulysses G. Inzer in May 1960. They relocated to Kendallville in the early 1980s.
She retired in 2016 after many years of customer service at the old Speedway and Shell service stations. She also worked at Walmart for several years.
Survivors include her son, Chuck and Cathy Inzer, of Avilla; daughter, Lisa and Ron Campbell, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Crystal Inzer and Cory Jordan, of Kendallville, Kyle and Samantha Inzer, of Avilla, Cory Turney, of Wisconsin, Ryan and Daisy Greuter, of Fort Wayne, Michele Campbell, of Kendallville, Michael Campbell, of Kendallville, Brittany Campbell and Summer Chagoya, of Kendallville; and great-grandchildren, Camryn Osbon, Caydence Becker, Charlee Becker, Isaiah Gonzalez, ZahLeigh Chagoya, Kyvinn Inzer, Kaylee Inzer, Cadence Wright and Haiden Woods.
Lottie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ulysses, in 2008; sisters, Donis Hudson and Iola Smith; and brothers, Don, Lavone and Blanton Davidson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
