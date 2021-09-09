ZIONSVILLE — Gordon Alfred Van Marter, 79, of Zionsville, Indiana, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021, after an extended illness.
Gordon was born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Batavia, New York, to Grandon Gordon and Kathryn (Swonger) Van Marter.
Gordon’s hometown was Angola, Indiana. He was a proud graduate of Angola High School Class of ’59. He was a true “Hornet”. He graduated from Tri-State College (now Trine University) with a degree in Engineering in 1963.
He worked as a sales rep for IBM Corporation for seven years and for CR Gibson for five years, before becoming the Facilities Manager for Humana Women’s Hospital. After spending 15 years at Boehringer Mannheim Corporation (now Roche Diagnostics) Gordon ventured out on his own with Criterium-Van Marter Engineers, eventually creating Van Marter Associates where his son, Michael, still works.
He enjoyed golfing with his son and friends, and was a member of Ulen Country Club for 17 years. He loved traveling, including a trip to Rome, Italy, to visit his friend Jerry “Huffie” Hoffman and Hawaii, where he returned many times to the island of Maui. For more than 40 years, he traveled annually on “The Guys Fishing Trip” in Canada with life-long friends, Mike “Muskie” Marolf, Peter “PA” Poorman and Stan “Smitty” Smith. On these trips, the guys were often accompanied by their sons.
He married Donna L. Hagadorn on Oct. 27, 1962, and they were blessed with four children and coached them in Little League and varsity sports.
He is survived by a daughter and three sons, Kirsten (Tom) Van Marter-Clevenger, of Pendleton, Indiana, Robb Van Marter, of Boston, Massachusetts, Michael Van Marter, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Derek (Nicole Ringgold) Van Marter, of Twisp, Washington. He has four granddaughters, Kasie, Kama, Kylie and Cymone. He is also survived by his wife of 15 years, Terrie Van Marter, two stepchildren, Aimee (Kevin Elkins) Catellier, of Greenfield, Indiana, and Andrew (Tabitha) Catellier, of Pendleton, South Carolina; four step-grandchildren, Mason and Gavin, in Indiana, and Mya and Nora in South Carolina; his sister, Barbara Lantz, of Ravenna, Ohio; and four nieces and a nephew, Joni (Corinne) Lantz, Vicki (Lisa) Lantz and Tia (Brian) Davis, all in Ohio, and Kim Palmer Glover and Kirk Palmer, both in Kansas.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Fern Palmer; and brother-in-law, Wayne Palmer, Kansas.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Aaron Ruben Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, Indiana, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 4-7 p.m.
Burial will be a private ceremony at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gordon’s honor toAngola High School boys and girls basketball teams, 350 S. John McBride Ave., Angola, IN 46703.
