ANGOLA — On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Willa Caroline Wise, loving wife, mother of four, grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 13, passed away at age 84.
Caroline Wise was born May 5, 1938, in Angola, Indiana, to Joseph Benton and Frances Eugenia (Elder) Kolb.
She married her high school sweetheart, James Donald Wise Sr., on Oct. 5, 1955. They have been married for 67 years and together they have four children.
As a graduate of Ravenscroft Beauty College, she owned Caroline’s Beauty Shop where she was a beautician for many years. She also had a successful second career selling real-estate at Booth-Rose Real Estate.
Caroline was the definition of unconditional love and gave from the heart. She spent many hours volunteering. She was a member of Psi Iota Xi and served as President of the local Chapter spending many hours at the Bargain Corner. With a love for the water, she volunteered with the American Red Cross teaching swimming lessons at Bledsoe’s Beach as well as teaching swimming for Special Olympics. She also worked through St. Andrew Catholic Church in Cape Coral, Florida, teaching English and math to Spanish children. She was also a member of the Altar & Rosary Society at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and played the organ at Mass for many years.
Caroline was very competitive in all of her endeavors and loved playing tennis and cards. She was an avid Bridge player and achieved “Master” playing competitive Duplicate Bridge. She was a state champion in high school swimming.
Caroline and Don enjoyed living and wintering in Cape Coral, Florida, for more than 40-plus years.
She is survived by her husband, Don; sons, Ed (Tamera) Wise and Don Wise Jr.; and daughters, Carolyn (Kelly) Stoy and Cindy (Alan) Reed. Also surviving are her brother, James (Evelyn) Kolb; sister, Joan (Hubert) Longest; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
The Rite of Committal will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
