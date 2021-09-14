AUBURN — Al Wleklinski, 68, died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his home in Auburn, Indiana, with his family at his side.
He was born on April 14, 1953, in East Chicago, to Allie and Helen (Bucko) Wleklinski. They have both passed away.
Al was Director of Support Services at DeKalb Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
He served the Auburn and DeKalb County community on boards and organizations whenever asked, including the United Way, St. Martins Health Clinic, Auburn Rotary and the Auburn Plan Commission.
Al married Tracey Hensel on Aug. 5, 1972, in Indianapolis, and she survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Jennifer Amaker and her husband, Harold, of Manning, South Carolina, Desiree Michael, of Fort Wayne and Elizabeth Novy and her husband, Nathan, of Auburn; six grandchildren, Breana (Todd) Hurley, Nikolas Takayama, Brennon Michael, Logan Michael, Joseph Amaker and Aaliyah Takayama; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Doug DeRisi, of Huntersville, North Carolina; two sisters and brothers-in-laws, Kathy and Wally Beach, of Indianapolis and Elizabeth and Will Benedict, of Trafalgar, Indiana.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn, Indiana.
A Life Celebration will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Country Heritage Winery, 185 C.R. 68, LaOtto, IN 46763.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be directed in Al’s name to St. Martins Healthcare Clinic, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738 or Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 or Acres Land Trust, 1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
