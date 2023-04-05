BERNE — Elisabeth Ann “Becky” Tubbs, 84, of Berne, Indiana, passed away on Friday morning, March 31, 2023, at Swiss Village in Berne.
She was born on March 25, 1939, in Hudson, Indiana, the daughter of the late Arden Tubbs and the late Geraldine (Johnson) Tubbs.
Becky was a longtime member of Ashley Hudson Church of the Nazarene and was a current member of the Berne Church of the Nazarene.
She graduated from Salem Center High School in 1957, and continued her education with a Bachelor’s Degree from Olivet Nazarene College and then a Master’s Degree from St. Francis.
Becky began her career by teaching elementary school for various schools and later she faithfully served as a Missionary in Swaziland Africa for seven years.
Becky is survived by her brothers, David Tubbs, of Hudson, Indiana; Philip (Norma) Tubbs, of Munster, Indiana, and Paul (Lue) Tubbs, of Berne, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Grace Tubbs.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at First Church of the Nazarene in Berne, Indiana, with Pastor Matthew Phillips officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Circle Cemetery in Hudson, Indiana.
Preferred memorials may be given to Berne Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Indiana.
