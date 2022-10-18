WATERLOO — Janet Lucille Ordway Surber, 84, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born in Auburn on June 29, 1938. Her father was Gordon Roose and her mother was V. Pauline (Steward) Sanderson.
Janet served the town of Waterloo as Clerk-Treasurer from 1983 to 1991, served DeKalb County as Treasurer from 1992 to 2000, and served 16 years on the DeKalb County Council from 2000 to 2016.
She was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church, where she served her church in a number of capacities, Trustee, Finance Chairwomen, Sunday School Teacher and for more than 50 years was a member of the choir. She was the first woman to join and become a member of the Waterloo Lions Club, serving as Zone Chairwoman and District Membership Chairwoman. She was awarded the Melvin Jones Award from the Lions Club. She was a member of the Republican Women’s Club, several years she was President, Precinct Committee woman and was Woman of the Year. As Clerk Treasurer she was instrumental in starting the Waterloo Industrial Park.
Janet married Jerry Ordway on June 16, 1956, at Waterloo United Methodist Church and he passed away Oct. 23, 1976.
She married Kenneth Surber on Dec. 14, 2015, in Waterloo, and he survives.
She is also survived by a daughter, Jacqueline Evans. of Waterloo; stepchildren, Daniel Surber and his wife, Michelle, of St. Louis, Missouri, Julie Surber, of Indianapolis, Michael Surber, of Zanesville and Traci Surber, of Kendallville; son-in-law, Tom Rountree, of Fort Wayne; two grandsons, Michael (Staci) Riley and Tyler Evans; two step-granddaughters, Kelsey Surber and Payton Surber; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Riley and Frankie Riley; three brothers-in-law, Bill Hubartt, of Waterloo, Keith (Joyce) Ordway, of Waterloo and LeRoy (Monica) Ordway, of Butler; sister-in-law, Kathy Moore, of New Haven; special aunt, Mildred Geeting, of Angola; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; daughter, Janine Riley; sister, Laura June Jordan; brothers-in-law, Alfred Ordway, Charles Miller and Dallas Jordan; and sisters-in-law, Alice Hubbartt, Ruth Miller and Barb Ordway.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow the service in Waterloo Cemetery.
Calling is from 2-4 and 5:30-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, and also on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Janet, to Waterloo United Methodist Church.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
