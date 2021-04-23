ALBION — Sally Alice Pfefferkorn, age 85, of Albion, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Chandler Place, near Kendallville.
Mrs. Pfefferkorn was born in Albion, Indiana, on April 11, 1935, to Glenn C. Black and L. Evelyn (Frymier) Black. They preceded her in death.
She married Leo Joseph Pfefferkorn in Albion on Sept. 21, 1980. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2019.
Sally was employed for 12 years with Chain-O-Lakes State Park near Albion and she was a member of the Kendallville Eagles.
Survivors include her brother, Jon Seth Black, of Douglasville, Georgia; sister, Michelle Dee (Black) Collins, of Fremont, California; nieces, Jona Sue (Black) Slone, of Albion and niece, Amy Lynette (Black) Katz, of Churubusco; nephews, Todd E. Black, of Fort Wayne, nephew, Kevin Pfefferkorn, of Kendallville and nephew, Mark Pfefferkorn, of Big Long Lake; eight great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with the funeral service following at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Tom Novy will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery near Waterloo.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.