CLEAR LAKE, FREMONT — William Olney Horrell, 99, of Lake Wales, Florida, died peacefully in the company of family at Water’s Edge in Lake Wales on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Bill was born on Aug. 8, 1922, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Olney W. and Zola (Eikenberry) Horrell.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Diana (Dee) Abe, on Jan. 18, 1945, and they shared life together in Dayton, Ohio, Clear Lake, Indiana, and the Lake Wales area, until her death in 1994. He was the proud father of his son, Jack E. Horrell and his daughter, Deanna Horrell.
Bill loved golf and played the game into his 90s. He was Dayton City High School Champion in 1939, representing Fairview. He graduated from Duke University, Class of 1944, and was a member of Phi Delta Theta.
Bill served his country in World War II from 1942-1946, as First Lt. in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps.
Bill was a CPA and also was General Manager for Penny Motors in Dayton for many years.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales, Antioch Shrine and the Masons for more than 50 years.
Clear Lake, Indiana, was a special place for Bill and his family for more than 70 years. In addition to golf, Bill enjoyed sailing, painting, boating, bridge and other card games, and later in life, celebrated beautiful sunsets with a glass of Chardonnay. He was kind, thoughtful and generous to his many friends and to his family.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Karen Horrell; daughter and son-in-law, Deanna Horrell and David Miller; four grandchildren, Holley Horrell (Craig McDonnell), P.J. (Cassie) Stockert, Jack (Emily) Stockert and Will (Nicky) Stockert; eight great-grandchildren, Juniper, Calvin, Adelaide, Hazel, Palmer, Miles and Wiley Stockert and Aoife McDonnell; special friend, Theresa Huston; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Max and Koneta Schneider; and several nephews and nieces.
Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Sally, and her husband, Howard Kahlenbeck.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at Clear Lake next summer.
Interment will be at Clear Lake Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, IN 46737.
Funeral services provided by Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home, Lake Wales and Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
