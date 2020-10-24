ALBION — Michael Robert Mantle, age 66, of Albion, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mike was born in South Whitley, Indiana, on May 24, 1954, to Robert and Doris (Striggle) Mantle. They preceded him in death.
In prior years, he was an auto mechanic for 24 years for Tom Kelley in Fort Wayne. For the past 26 years, Mike was employed with Newell Manufacturing.
He married Diann Kay Fisher on June 28, 2003, near Kendallville.
Family was everything to Mike and he loved spending as much time together with his family as he could. He also loved coaching baseball. Along with his son, Jason, he coached kids for many years, making a positive difference in their lives. He coached the Titans travel baseball team and high school baseball at Central Noble.
Mike was a big-time sports fan. He cheered on the Chicago Cubs, the Bears and IU basketball. He also enjoyed woodworking and painting ceramics.
Survivors include his wife, Diann Mantle, of Albion; son, Jason and Whitney Meade, of Kendallville; daughter, Jamie and Jeremie Mason, of Hamilton; five grandchildren, Austin Bolen, of Kendallville; Kaylee Bolen, of Fort Wayne; Skyler Bolen, of Kendallville; Lexi Meade and Parker Meade, of Kendallville; two great-grandchildren, McKenna Bolen and Brant Leigh Bolen; sister, Susan Mantle; and niece, Rachael Mantle, of Evanston, Wyoming.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepmother, Susan Mantle.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Pine Hills Church, 615 Professional Way, Kendallville.
Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Pine Hills Church.
Pastor Marc Buwalda will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will take place following the service at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
