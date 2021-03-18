PLEASANT LAKE — Ann Hutchins, 84, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
As her request, no service will be held.
Ann was born on July 8, 1936, in Ashley, Indiana, to Georgia May (Koons) and Edward Joseph Harkleroad.
Ann is survived by her husband, Lyn Hutchins; daughter, Kathleen Armstrong (Tom Armstrong); son, Gary Hutchins (Kim Hutchins); and grandchildren, Michael Armstrong, Anna Armstrong, Karlie Hutchins and Sarah Hutchins.
To send condolences please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Ann Hutchins to Humane Shelter of Steuben County, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703.
Arrangements have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
